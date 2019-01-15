CLOSE
Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ Clemson Tigers With Fast Food

US-POLITICS-AMFOOT-COLLEGE-CLEMSON

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

Donald Trump held an event for the Clemson Tigers on Monday night, largely to celebrate the Tigers victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide to claim the school’s third national title and second in three years. However, since the government is currently on a shutdown due to Trump’s refusal to budge on a border wall, there was no chef in the White House to prepare a meal for the National Champions.

Instead, Trump “personally paid” for 300 hamburgers and assorted fast food from McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s and Domino’s Pizza. And decided that due to the Democrats refusal to give him his desired $5.7 billion for the wall — that it was their fault the Clemson kids got a bunch of food that was a) probably cold and b) definitely worse than what they usually eat in the dining halls on campus.

Trust, it’s even more hilariously cheap with video.

Unbelievable. The crazy thing about it? McDonald’s is currently running a 2 for $5 special on Big Macs and Filet-O-Fish’s and Wendy’s already has the Four For Four value menu. He probably got all of the food on the cheap.

Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ Clemson Tigers With Fast Food was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

