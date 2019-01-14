CLOSE
City of Richardson Opens the City’s First Inclusive Playground [VIDEO]

AKA 1908 Project Playground

Source: Sanerica D. / Sanerica D.

The City of Richardson held a groundbreaking ceremony yesterday (Sunday) for a playground that a first of its kind.

$500,000 was raised for the  Ann Eisemann Inclusive Playground at Cottonwood Park.

The city partnered with Richardson East Rotary Club for the “Make It Happen” project.

Some improvements include easier access amenities like ramps and specialized surfaces.

“It’s a playground that will have access to any and all children whether their handicapped or not, but also seniors and adults,” said Bruce MacPherson.

The city’s first inclusive playground is expected to be done in April.

via CBSDFW

photos
