Chicago Police Question 2 Women Allegedly Being Held by R. Kelly

Protestors Rally In Support Of Sex Abuse Survivors At R Kelly's Chicago Studios

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Thanks to an anonymous tip, police searched R. Kelly’s residence at the Trump Tower, in an effort to question the two women who are allegedly being held there under the singer’s control.

TMZ reports:

The Cook County State Attorney’s Office got a tip Friday that Kelly was at his Trump Tower residence with the women … and he was holding them against their will. We’re told cops raced to the property and made contact with R. Kelly and the women.

Our sources say 5 officers came to the home and ordered Kelly into the other room while they questioned the women. According to Chicago PD, both women said they were at the residence voluntarily and nothing untoward was going on. Police then left without incident.

We’re told the 2 women were Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary, both of whom have maintained they were with R. Kelly voluntarily, despite their parents’ strong claims they were the victims of brainwashing.

Chicago prosecutors are asking any of Kelly’s alleged victims to step forward as they continue to build a case around the explosive claims raised in the recent Lifetime docu-series, Surviving R. Kelly.

Lifetime Blames R Kelly For Gun Threats That Stopped Premiere Of Docuseries About Women Accusing The Singer
16 photos

photos
