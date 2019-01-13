Tired of Hearing Baby Shark? We Are Too! Here’s 2 Alternatives. #Streaming & #Government

Alfred “Shivy” Brooks or Mr. Brooks as his students call him, is changing the approach of education by utilizing familiar tunes and remixing them help his students learn. The latest edition is called “Government”. Take a look at this super creative music video, that infuses an amazing delivery over a familiar beat, and learn a little while you do!

This second pick for kid friendly music comes from social media super star @JessicaThePrankster (Gill Talent). She’s now diving onto the music scene and debuted a new song and dance combination called “Streaming”. This isn’t your regular music video, it’s more of a mini movie that mixes in her acting ability and comedic personality. We even got an appearance from her Mom and a few celebrities. Check it out!

