Love & Hip Hop Miami’s JoJo Zarur swung by the station to chop it up with Reec about the issues she has with her family, working with rap’s biggest names like Young Thug and her beef with Amara La Negra and other LHHMIAMI cast members. Reec Swiney Exclusive,

LHHMIAMI JoJo Zarur Talks working with rap’s biggest names, Addresses Issues & Beef was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: