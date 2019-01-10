CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Two Maryland Sisters Who Are Both Furloughed Start Cheesecake Business

12 reads
Leave a comment

Two Maryland sisters who are currently being affected by this terrible Government Shut Down, have launched a business selling cheesecakes to help keep the lights on!

Nikki Howard, who works with the FDA and her sister Jaqi Wright, with the DOJ, has taken it upon themselves to provide for their families as they both have husbands who can’t work due to disabilities.

Jaqi says the idea came about just after the New Year’s holiday when her mother said, “Girl, you could sell cheesecakes!”

Looks like they also sell yummy sweet potato cheesecakes too.

You can take a peek and support their business through Facebook, Instagram, and thefurloughcheesecake.com

Two Maryland Sisters Who Are Both Furloughed Start Cheesecake Business was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2017 NBA Finals - Game Five
Warriors Skip White House Visit, Meet with Pres.…
 2 hours ago
01.25.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 12 hours ago
01.25.19
Legacy: A Reflection On Voguing, From Ball Culture…
 20 hours ago
01.24.19
#BigMamaTalk: Akbar V Drops New “Choices” Visual
 21 hours ago
01.24.19
Teedra Moses or Amy Winehouse: Which Singer Had…
 22 hours ago
01.24.19
Teairra Mari’s Revenge Porn Lawsuit Thrown Out After…
 22 hours ago
01.24.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Shay Pops Off On Jojo For…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Blocboy JB Sues Epic Games, ‘Fortnite’ For Stealing…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Sets 2019 Off With New Song…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Drops New Track, “Middle Child” [NEW…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today &…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Girls Need Love, Too: 4 Interesting Facts About…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
15 Things That Happened 20 Years Ago And…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Chris Brown Planning To Sue Woman Who Accused…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Woman Speaks Out After Alleged Sexual Assault Inside…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Chris Brown Released From Custody In Paris, Blasts…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close