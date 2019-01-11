5 Reasons to Watch ‘Three’s Complicated’ This Weekend

There’s nothing better than cozying up on the sofa with your favorite snacks in hand and finding a good TV movie to kick off your lazy weekend plans. TV One’s new original film, Three’s Complicated debuts this Sunday, just in time for your weekend plans to do nothing.

Three’s Complicated stars Shanola Hampton (Deja) and Tyler Lepley (Sonny) and tackles the double standard of older women dating younger men, the fun yet complicated dynamic of mother and daughter relationships, finding life and love after heartbreak and everything in between.

The new romantic comedy chronicles the life of Deja, the smart, confident and beautiful businesswoman who’s just been through a tough divorce. After Deja loses her very successful advertising job, she meets Sonny, an attractive younger man who happens to be 10 years her junior. The two eventually hit it off and decide to have some fun together for the weekend. The only problem is that once their little rendezvous is over, Deja can’t get Sonny out of her head and starts developing feelings for her new young fling. Luckily (or unluckily) for Deja, she reconnects with Sonny in the most unconventional way. As it turns out, their “weekend fling” is way more complicated than what they originally thought it would be because Sonny has secrets and relationship drama of his own. If you’re still not convinced to tune in this Sunday, here are five more reasons to add “Three’s Complicated” to your television line up this weekend:

Shanola Hampton Makes Her Debut as Executive Producer

You may already know Shanola Hampton as Veronica from Shameless, but with this film, she’s not only starring as Deja, but she’s also making her debut as an executive producer! When asked why she wanted to take on executive producing this film, Hampton raved about director Sharon Carpenter’s vision and how hilarious the script is! We’ll take Shanola’s word for it.

It’s Perfect for Movie Night

Whether you’re preparing for a girls’ night, date night or just a quiet night alone, this film is perfect for the occasion. There’s eye candy for the girls, hilarious comic relief for the laughs and even a healthy dose of complicated black romance to help set the mood.

It’s Not What You’ll Expect

If you’re thinking this will be the traditional black love story where the older woman falls in love with the sexy, younger man, then you’re in for a huge surprise. This movie is nothing like what you’d expect and will definitely keep you on your toes. You’ll be shocked to find out that Deja’s weekend fling with Sonny actually won’t be much of a fling as all because Sonny has a few complicated secrets of his own.

Two Words: Tyler Lepley

The fact that Tyler Lepley stars in the film should be enough to get you glued to your television set. Lepley plays Sonny, Deja’s love interest, and he’s nothing short of gorgeous. If you like your movies to have a bit of eye candy, look no further than this!

It’s Hilarious!

Above all else, the film is hilarious! It’s unlike anything that’s been done before and Shanola Hampton (Deja) promises, “you won’t be sorry you saw it!”

“Three’s Complicated” debuts on TVOne this Sunday at 9pm!

