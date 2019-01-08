CLOSE
Caught! These Classic Photobombs Prove Fiji Water Girl Is The Latest In A Viral Tradition

You're never too classy for a photobomb.

FIJI Water At The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

This past weekend the Golden Globes kicked off the 2019 awards season and it was filled with surprising wins and emotional award speeches.

However, all of that almost got overshadowed by one Fiji water employee who seemed to be at the right place at the right time on multiple occasions.

Kelleth Cuthbert thought she was just doing her job when she made Fiji bottles available to Golden Globes guests on the red carpet. However, because she was so close to celebrities, the cameras caught her in the background for a ton of red carpet photos…

And she looked fabulous.

According to People, Cuthbert usually works as a fashion model and commercial actress, so naturally, she was camera-ready, even when the photos were candid. “There’s tons of photographers everywhere. It doesn’t matter where you stand, you’re in the crossfire of every shot,” Cuthbert told People. “You’ve gotta have good face, at least, if you’re gonna be hovering in the background frequently.”

And good face Cuthbert had! Her photos with celebs went viral on Twitter that very night.

But this isn’t the first time photobombing took center stage during the awards season. Everyone from Lupita Nyong’o to Chance the Rapper have fell victim to photobombing and the results were nothing short of hilarious.

Hit the next pages to peep the most epic photobombs during awards season!

Caught! These Classic Photobombs Prove Fiji Water Girl Is The Latest In A Viral Tradition was originally published on globalgrind.com

