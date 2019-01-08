CLOSE
R. Kelly Under Investigation In Georgia Following ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Documentary

R. Kelly is currently under investigation in Georgia, mainly due to the events documented in Surviving R. Kelly.

According to TMZ, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has opened an investigation into allegations made against Kelly and that they’ve reached out to several survivors such as Asante McGee.

In the days following Surviving R. Kelly, a Facebook page was launched in an attempt to discredit some of the victims presented in the documentary. Facebook has since removed the page. Numerous singers and entertainers have denounced Kelly with some calling for a full boycott of his music and concerts.

