Second Suspect Charged With Capital Murder In Jazmine Barnes Shooting

24-year-old Larry Woodruffe has been charged with capital murder in the Dec. 30 shooting death of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes. He was charged Tuesday after deputies said corroborating evidence of his involvement was confirmed. He remains in the Harris County Jail on a drug possession charge. He’s being held on a $100,000 bond for that charge but more than likely will remain in jail without bond for the capital murder charge.

Eric Black Jr., 20 was charged on Sunday with capital murder for his role in the shooting death of Barnes, who was sitting in a car with her mother when someone opened fire into her family’s car with her mother and there sisters also inside.

Woodruffe was previously sentenced to two years in prison for assaulting a family member and in 2017, he was released under mandatory supervision and by November of that yea, he was charged with being a felon in possession of a gun. According to court records, Woodruffe pled guilty to a lesser charge in the weapons case and was sentenced to nine months in county jail.

RELATED: Hundreds Say Goodbye To Jazmine Barnes At Her Funeral [WATCH]

RELATED: Jazmine Barnes Suspect: “Fight At Club Led To ‘Mistaken Identity’ Shooting”

