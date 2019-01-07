Is “Smile B*tch” Producer Living His Best Life?

01.07.19
Super Producer Mr. Hanky sits down to discuss the good and bad of being the producer of arguably the biggest song of 2018, “Smile B*tch”. He also goes into detail about what has changed and the relationship that he now has with Lil Duval, Snoop Dogg, and Ball Greezy. This episode of “Think’N Out Loud” features the origins of Mr. Hanky, and everything you need to know about the big things he has in store.

Mr. Hanky Think'N Out Loud

Source: Vincent Davis / Vincent Davis

Is “Smile B*tch” Producer Living His Best Life? was originally published on hotspotatl.com

