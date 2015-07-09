CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

22 Things Only Foodies Understand About Life

0 reads
Leave a comment
FLOTUS Burger...

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

There’s nothing more glorious than the appreciation of food being made into a delicious trend. Being a foodie is a glorious way to celebrate diverse cuisines, cheesy, deep-fried everything and all things dipped in chocolate. It’s like we’re in a club. And while we all experience our membership in different ways, there’s certain sentiments that we all share.

MUST READ: 15 Reasons A Girl Who Loves Food Is The Girl You Need To Date

Here’s a few feels that only foodies will understand.

1. Your life is a series of moments between your next meal.

 

2. You’ve always got a food stash, in case of emergency.

 

3. Sometimes you don’t know why you’re eating.

 

4. We understand the importance of pockets.

 

5. Relaxing is only better with food.

 

6. Food brings comfort.

7. You always have a bag big enough to pack food to take with you or to take food home.

 

8. We have a hard time letting things go, especially when it’s about food.

9. Mention food and our selective hearing shows up.

10. It excites us when food is incorporated into other things we love, like clothes.

 

 

11. Smelling a specific food when someone passes by with it and being able to identify that food.

 

12. Nothing else never matters.

 

13. We will work for food.

14. Food over BAE.

15. Food is always emotional.

16. We fantasize over eating like this.

 

17. We love it when you share your food, but umm…we’re not.

 

18. We don’t like it, but we keep eating it.

19. Our plan need to involve food.

20. We know food is therapy.

21. Food is the ultimate life partner.

21. We’re always hungry.

 

22. We don’t understand every meal isn’t a buffet.

Can you relate beauties?

RELATED STORIES:

SISTA CINEMA: 5 Foodie Documentaries You Should Taste
 
Fix Your Feed: Foodies To Follow On Instagram
I’m Saucy! Kelis Launches A Tasty Line Of Signature Sauces + 32 Of Her Best Foodie Moments

 

22 Things Only Foodies Understand About Life was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close