CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘Grown-ish’ Teams Up With Scholly App To Pay Off Student Loan Debt

“We want to help those who have already amassed a certain amount of student loan debt break free of it,” said Scholly founder Chris Gray.

31 reads
Leave a comment

The Freeform series grown-ish follows the chronicles of students adjusting to life in college and now the show is making the effort to help real-life students. According to Black Enterprise, the show has teamed up with the app Scholly to help students pay off their student loans.

The app—which was launched in 2013—was designed to help students find scholarships, the news outlet writes. It was featured on Shark Tank and backed by investors Daymond John and Lori Greiner and subsequently garnered national attention. Cognizant of the burden that student loan debt can have on students, the company has decided to join forces with grown-ish and pay off $125,000 in student loan debt.

“Scholly, up until now has focused on helping students avoid student loan debt but, we want to help those who have already amassed a certain amount of student loan debt break free of it,” Scholly founder Chris Gray said in a statement, according to Black Enterprise. “This is just the beginning. Our plan is to do a lot more of these sorts of grants in the near future.” Since its inception, Scholly has helped students across the nation secure $100 million in scholarship money.

The winners of the student loan contest will be revealed at the 2019 Freeform Summit.

Many companies and institutions have been stepping up to help individuals pay off their student loan debt. Last month Jasmin Ford—a single Black mother from Chicago—had $150,000 of her student loan debt paid off by Fifth Third Bank. After witnessing the impact that the generous act had on Ford, the bank decided to launch a contest similar to grown-ish and Scholly’s.

SEE ALSO:

Bank Pays Off Student Loan Debt For Chicago Single Mom

DeVos Plan Is A Setback To Black Student Loan Borrowers

2019 Rose Parade

The Blackest Rose Parade Ever? HBCU Marching Bands And Chaka Khan Reign Supreme

33 photos Launch gallery

The Blackest Rose Parade Ever? HBCU Marching Bands And Chaka Khan Reign Supreme

Continue reading The Blackest Rose Parade Ever? HBCU Marching Bands And Chaka Khan Reign Supreme

The Blackest Rose Parade Ever? HBCU Marching Bands And Chaka Khan Reign Supreme

https://www.facebook.com/garrett.edgerson/videos/10214487913205688/   Black history was made at the 2019 Tournament of Roses Parade in California on Tuesday as multiple historically Black college and university (HBCU) marching bands participated in the renowned procession in Pasadena. Not only did one HBCU's marching band lead the storied parade in its 130th annual installment, but the parade's Grand Marshal was none other than singing legend Chaka Khan. And if all of that wasn't enough, Kool & The Gang sang its signature hit, "Celebration," while riding on one of the parade's floats. To top it all off, the president of this year's Tournament of Roses was Gerald Freeny, a Black man -- the first time in the parade's 130-year history that has happened. “It’s an honor and a privilege to me," Freeny told NBC News, Los Angeles. "I try not to look at it as being the first African-American president. We have 935 volunteer members. I represent all of them, and they represent the fabric of our communities.” The combination of the above added up to provide for one of, if not thee, Blackest Rose Parade on record. The Alabama State University Mighty Marching Hornets had the coveted honor of leading the parade. “I’m telling everybody, you have to catch the parade from the beginning, otherwise you are going to miss the best band there is,” Alabama State’s band director James Oliver said ahead of the New Year's Day event, adding that it’s a “dream come true.” Florida A&M University's The Incomparable Marching “100” was also featured in the parade. “I think it will have a huge impact as it relates to branding for the university,” said Shelby Chipman, director of bands at Florida A&M. “Individuals will see the band name, but more importantly, (TV) viewers will see Florida A&M University, and I think that is going to start a lot of communication through the internet as well as engine searches to the university’s website.” Hampton University's drumline also performed at the 2019 Tournament of Roses Parade. [protected-iframe id="0905277b13fd253e9a8037c96c9598d1-32316340-127026791" info="https://w3.cdn.anvato.net/player/prod/v3/anvload.html?key=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%3D%3D" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" webkitallowfullscreen="" mozallowfullscreen="" allowfullscreen=""]   Proud HBCU alumni who couldn't be there to watch in person viewed the Rose Parade on TV, as shown by dozens and dozens of social media posts that showcased Black college school spirit. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g0nTyx7N7W0&feature=youtu.be Freeny invited Oliver to apply for a slot at the parade, according to the Montgomery Adviser. “It’s a historic time, to have the very first African-American president of the Tournament of Roses, and it’s going to go down in history for ASU to have participated in the parade,” Oliver stated. Putting the two HBCU bands in front of a national audience could inspire a generation of young people, Freeny said. “For them to see the drumline from Florida A&M and Alabama State, I think it’s gonna give them the energy to say ‘hey, we can play drums.’” Freeny added. “Just give kids more of a vision or give them more of an opportunity of something to think about majoring in college.” Keep scrolling down to see more photos, video and scenes from the 2019 Tournament of Roses Parade.

‘Grown-ish’ Teams Up With Scholly App To Pay Off Student Loan Debt was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2017 NBA Finals - Game Five
Warriors Skip White House Visit, Meet with Pres.…
 3 hours ago
01.25.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 13 hours ago
01.25.19
Legacy: A Reflection On Voguing, From Ball Culture…
 21 hours ago
01.24.19
#BigMamaTalk: Akbar V Drops New “Choices” Visual
 22 hours ago
01.24.19
Teedra Moses or Amy Winehouse: Which Singer Had…
 23 hours ago
01.24.19
Teairra Mari’s Revenge Porn Lawsuit Thrown Out After…
 23 hours ago
01.24.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Shay Pops Off On Jojo For…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Blocboy JB Sues Epic Games, ‘Fortnite’ For Stealing…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Sets 2019 Off With New Song…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Drops New Track, “Middle Child” [NEW…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today &…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Girls Need Love, Too: 4 Interesting Facts About…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
15 Things That Happened 20 Years Ago And…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Chris Brown Planning To Sue Woman Who Accused…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Woman Speaks Out After Alleged Sexual Assault Inside…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Chris Brown Released From Custody In Paris, Blasts…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close