Chris Stokes Denies Molesting Members Of B2K In Series Of Tweets Addressing Rumors

K fan As a B2 , I remember the precise moment myself and other fans found out the group had broken up. We were confused and tried to make sense of what could possibly cause such a successful and beloved band to severe ties. We searched for answers until the final three members J-Boog, Raz B and Lil Fizz revealed details about the breakup, claiming their former manager Chris Stokes withheld money from them and that he was overbearing and controlling.

Shortly after that interview, Raz B accused Stokes, his cousin, of molestation. While the rest of the boys denied the accusations, it left a stigma and cloud over the group, which is why we speculate it took the group so long to get back together.

With their reunion tour approaching, fans began to tweet Chris Stokes, who responded to their questions denouncing rumors he withheld finances from the group or molested them. Stokes seems to be trying to maintain a positive demeanor amidst the group’s reunion. Here’s what he had to say about all the rumors.

Negativity I will never play into. I never hurt any of B2K & Always had their best interest at heart including financially. I forgive any negative energy or tweets! God forgives and so do I. They back! Now stay positive in 2019 & Go get your tix! Enjoy them being back! Much love! pic.twitter.com/sSCRMCtdIM — Chris Stokes (@chrisstokes1969) January 1, 2019

They didn’t say all that. — Chris Stokes (@chrisstokes1969) January 4, 2019

I don’t care about what people say. They don’t know me. #Thanks. — Chris Stokes (@chrisstokes1969) January 4, 2019

You are a very positive person. It’s not true so you know. People who do that go to jail. But they are back together so go see the show. I’m happy for them. And hope the best for all of them. Take care, Chris — Chris Stokes (@chrisstokes1969) January 4, 2019

People go to jail for that kind of behavior! Don’t believe the lies! Go get your tickets! They back. — Chris Stokes (@chrisstokes1969) December 29, 2018

I’m not a pedophile, I’m a father of 4 and a spiritual person! Don’t believe the lies! Now go get your tickets! Be happy they’re back, see you at the show. — Chris Stokes (@chrisstokes1969) December 29, 2018

More tweets below:

RELATED STORIES:

Search Marques Houston’s Film Company Has Employed Over 300 People In The Last Year

Grab Your 2000s Gear, B2K Announces Millenium Tour Dates

B2K Announces Tour And Black Twitter Is On Fire With #B2kReunionLooks

Chris Stokes Denies Molesting Members Of B2K In Series Of Tweets Addressing Rumors was originally published on hellobeautiful.com