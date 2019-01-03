CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Suspect Sketch Released In 7-Year-Old Jazmine Barnes’ Murder

57 reads
Leave a comment

A suspect sketch and clearer video of the man police believe shot and killed 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes on Sunday has been released and the nation as well as Harris County deputies want the man found.

In a meeting with the media on Thursday, Jazmine’s mother LaPorsha Washington provided a new description of the suspect. She said he was a white man with blue eyes, wearing a black hoodie and looked “sick” and skinny. Washington also said that the man did not have on glasses and did not have a beard, which was previously reported.

Celebrities such as Gabrielle Union, Ava DuVernay, Bun B and more have called on people to help solve her murder. Shaquille O’Neal and DeAndre Hopkins are set to cover Barnes’ funeral costs.

Jazmine died after investigators say someone in a red, four-door pickup truck pulled alongside her mother and three sisters as they sat in a car near a Walmart along the east Beltway and Wallisville Road and fired. The truck has yet to be found.

A Justice for Jazmine rally has been planned for Saturday at noon in the parking lot of the Walmart on the East Beltway.

On Tuesday, January 8, a viewing is planned for Jazmine at 10 a.m., followed by a public funeral at noon to be held at Green House International Church at 200 W. Greens Rd. Purple balloons will be released to the sky in honor of Jazmine and all murder victims in Houston and Harris County following the service.

For any information regarding this case, call Crime Stoppers at 713-221-6000 or 713-222-TIPS

RELATED: Shaquille O’Neal, Houston Officer To Cover Cost Of Jazmine Barnes’ Funeral

RELATED: DeAndre Hopkins Pledges Playoff Game Check To Help With Jazmine Barnes’ Funeral Costs

RELATED: $100,000 Reward Offered For 7-Year-Old Jazmine Barnes’ Killer

IMAGE CREDIT: HSCO

Suspect Sketch Released In 7-Year-Old Jazmine Barnes’ Murder was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2017 NBA Finals - Game Five
Warriors Skip White House Visit, Meet with Pres.…
 3 hours ago
01.25.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 13 hours ago
01.25.19
Legacy: A Reflection On Voguing, From Ball Culture…
 22 hours ago
01.24.19
#BigMamaTalk: Akbar V Drops New “Choices” Visual
 23 hours ago
01.24.19
Teedra Moses or Amy Winehouse: Which Singer Had…
 23 hours ago
01.24.19
Teairra Mari’s Revenge Porn Lawsuit Thrown Out After…
 24 hours ago
01.24.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Shay Pops Off On Jojo For…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Blocboy JB Sues Epic Games, ‘Fortnite’ For Stealing…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Sets 2019 Off With New Song…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Drops New Track, “Middle Child” [NEW…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today &…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Girls Need Love, Too: 4 Interesting Facts About…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
15 Things That Happened 20 Years Ago And…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Chris Brown Planning To Sue Woman Who Accused…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Woman Speaks Out After Alleged Sexual Assault Inside…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Chris Brown Released From Custody In Paris, Blasts…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close