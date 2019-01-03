Aaliyah’s Mother Dismisses Backup Dancer’s Claim She Saw Aaliyah & R. Kelly Having Sex On Tour Bus

Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly documentary is an emotional roller coaster that reveals the depths of R. Kelly’s perversion. But among the most shocking revelations, is the bounds of his relationship with late singer Aaliyah, who Kelly married in 1994. She was 15 at the time.

Jovante Cunningham, a former back-up dancer, who says she was and still is “protective” over Aaliyah, allegedly witnessed R. Kelly having sex with Aaliyah on a tour bus.

“We were all laying in our bunks and the curtains are open, everybody’s communicating, laughing,” Cunningham explained. “When the [room] door flew open on the bus. Robert was having sex with Aaliyah.”

Jovante wouldn’t go into detail about what exactly she saw, but added, “Things that an adult should not be doing with a child.” She adds, “I can’t stress to you how people are still suffering behind things that went on 20 years ago.”

Aaliyah’s mother Diane Haughton dismissed Jovante’s claims in a statement released on Twitter.

ATT: 🚨#TeamAaliyah #Aaliyah ‘s Mom , Diane has made a statement in regards to the lies from the #Lifetime #RKelly documentary coming out. PLEASE RT to make this go viral! We can’t let @lifetimetv lie on @AaliyahHaughton this way! If you need the quote tweet me. Let’s do this! ✊ pic.twitter.com/0sOnGV0g6q — Aaliyah For MAC (@AaliyahForMac) January 2, 2019

Kelly’s lawyer issued a “scathing” cease and desist letter, TMZ reports. According to Lifetime’s rep, “Lifetime has always been a brand that champions women’s stories” a.k.a they ain’t never scared.

Surviving R. Kelly will air as scheduled TONIGHT on Lifetime at 9pm.

