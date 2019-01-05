Gary’s Tea: Diddy Might Be Asking For A Refund From Cassie’s Trainer, Why Toni Braxton Really Left Birdman & More [VIDEO]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Cassie has a new man and it looks like Diddy paid for him. Gary With Da Tea is reporting Diddy hired a trainer for Cassie a while back and one of the members on his team was her new man, Alex Fine.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Cassie was allegedly trained by Alex and now the two are together. Gary believes that after 10 years Cassie was fed up and decided to get a new man. Alex is not only a trainer, but a bull rider and he better be ready to grab this relationship by the horns.

SEE ALSO: Has Cassie Found A New Man? [PHOTOS]

In other news, Toni Braxton and Birdman aren’t together, but some are saying it’s because of financial reasons. Toni filed for bankruptcy several times in the past and Birdman is having his own troubles with money now and she didn’t want to deal with it again.

We wish them both luck in love when they find it again.

See photos of Diddy and Cassie below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Cassie & Diddy’s Cutest Instagram Posts (PHOTOS) 24 photos Launch gallery Cassie & Diddy’s Cutest Instagram Posts (PHOTOS) 1. Cassie’s officially the official girl. Source: 1 of 24 2. “The pool is like bath water with a little champaign sprinkled in it.” The lovers and friends live it up in Miami and decide to go swimming in the rain. Source: 2 of 24 3. They just can’t get enough of each other. Source: 3 of 24 4. She matches his fly. “#tbt Givenchy Show Paris February 2012 : My heart & my #swag twin.” Source: 4 of 24 5. Selfies with bae. Source: 5 of 24 6. Diddy’s picture of Cassie looking like, “BABY BOO! @casandrae DAMN U FINE! :)” Source: 6 of 24 7. Money ain’t a damn thang, baby. Source: 7 of 24 8. Champagne sippin’, NY livin’. The lovebirds posted up in front of the whip. Source: 8 of 24 9. Cassie representing for her man. “Hat low, cup high… #happysaturday #cirocgirls #cirocgirlz #ciroc #ciroclife #cheersmotherf$*^%s.” Source: 9 of 24 10. They love them some beach time. “Kissing u is very nice… The rest of you is paradise… Source: 10 of 24 11. Cassie posts Diddy rocking his official girl’s clothing line. Source: 11 of 24 12. Diddy wishes his bae sweet dreams while she’s on vacay in Hawaii. Source: 12 of 24 13. Diddy’s a pretty lucky man, and he knows it too. Source: 13 of 24 14. Boss $h!* at Coachella. Source: 14 of 24 15. Gimme a kiss. Diddy and Cassie looking so in love as they pucker up for some serious smooches. Source: 15 of 24 16. Cuddle buddies! Source: 16 of 24 17. Diddy teases her with a cute caption: “@cassandra you stole my sweatshirt n*%$a! LOL bring it back.” Source: 17 of 24 18. They have arrived. These two stuntin’ on ’em at the 2014 Golden Globe Awards. Source: 18 of 24 19. Cassie hanging with the out with the guys, pouting, looking more than ready to go home. Source: 19 of 24 20. Cassie cheesing like Diddy makes her the happiest girl in the world. Look at that smile! Source: 20 of 24 21. Foot massages for Diddy, so he knows it’s real. Source: 21 of 24 22. These two take a ride through the town. Yeah, she’s a rider. Source: 22 of 24 23. Early morning Instagram videos. Source: 23 of 24 24. The engagement ring. Look at that rock! Source: 24 of 24 Skip ad Continue reading Cassie & Diddy’s Cutest Instagram Posts (PHOTOS) Cassie & Diddy’s Cutest Instagram Posts (PHOTOS)

Follow @TheRSMS

Gary’s Tea: Diddy Might Be Asking For A Refund From Cassie’s Trainer, Why Toni Braxton Really Left Birdman & More [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com