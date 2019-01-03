CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

True Story: This Woman Met Her Boyfriend 12 Years After Giving Birth To His Kid

Wow, what are the chances?

204 reads
Leave a comment
Silhouette Man Lifting Woman By Lake During Sunset

Source: Ittipol Nampochai / EyeEm / Getty

As many of us go into 2019 hoping it might be the year we find love, one young woman is sharing an amazing story that’ll keep you optimistic about finding your one true person. Her name is Jessica Share and as she tells BBC, she bought sperm from an anonymous man to start a family with her wife at the time, not knowing that more than a decade later she would meet her sperm donor and fall in love with him. What are the odds?

Hit the flip to see how it all went down, as told by BBC Stories on Twitter. Plus, more photos of their family here.

True Story: This Woman Met Her Boyfriend 12 Years After Giving Birth To His Kid was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2017 NBA Finals - Game Five
Warriors Skip White House Visit, Meet with Pres.…
 3 hours ago
01.25.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 13 hours ago
01.25.19
Legacy: A Reflection On Voguing, From Ball Culture…
 22 hours ago
01.24.19
#BigMamaTalk: Akbar V Drops New “Choices” Visual
 23 hours ago
01.24.19
Teedra Moses or Amy Winehouse: Which Singer Had…
 23 hours ago
01.24.19
Teairra Mari’s Revenge Porn Lawsuit Thrown Out After…
 24 hours ago
01.24.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Shay Pops Off On Jojo For…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Blocboy JB Sues Epic Games, ‘Fortnite’ For Stealing…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Sets 2019 Off With New Song…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Drops New Track, “Middle Child” [NEW…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today &…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Girls Need Love, Too: 4 Interesting Facts About…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
15 Things That Happened 20 Years Ago And…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Chris Brown Planning To Sue Woman Who Accused…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Woman Speaks Out After Alleged Sexual Assault Inside…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Chris Brown Released From Custody In Paris, Blasts…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close