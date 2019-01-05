Today is a good day for Americans. It’s sort of like a fresh start that reflects the new year we’ve just embarked on.

What better way to promote being out with the old and in with the new than to have Democrats finally be the majority in the House of Representatives. You may recall that during the midterm elections last year, Dem’s like Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez racked up the votes giving them a huge lead over Republicans by gaining 53.1% of the more than 111 million votes cast nationwide compared to the GOP’s 45.2%.

But besides the fact that Republics are no longer holding American freedom hostage with an iron fist, hit the flip for more reasons why Democrats taking back the house will be lit AF.

Here’s Why You Should Be Hype AF That Democrats Took Back The House [Told By Gifs] was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: