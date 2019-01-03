KKK Flyers Appear in North Texas Driveways

Residents in Wolfe City, Texas are shaken up after finding flyers for the Ku Klux Klan in their driveways.

“This kind of activity is very unsettling to everyone and it was evident in the number of houses we responded to Saturday night,” said Sheriff Randy Meeks. “I want to assure the public that we are working with [Wolfe City Police] Chief Martin and conducting a thorough investigation.”

According to the sheriff’s office, 80 flyers have been recovered as of Wednesday afternoon. Residents are asked to contact the Wolfe City Police Department or the sheriff’s office if they see anymore flyers.

More at CBSDFW

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: