KKK Flyers Appear in North Texas Driveways

Ku Klux Klan Holds Rally Outside South Carolina Statehouse

Source: John Moore / Getty

Residents in Wolfe City, Texas are shaken up after finding flyers for the Ku Klux Klan in their driveways.

“This kind of activity is very unsettling to everyone and it was evident in the number of houses we responded to Saturday night,” said Sheriff Randy Meeks. “I want to assure the public that we are working with [Wolfe City Police] Chief Martin and conducting a thorough investigation.”

According to the sheriff’s office, 80 flyers have been recovered as of Wednesday afternoon. Residents are asked to contact the Wolfe City Police Department or the sheriff’s office if they see anymore flyers.

