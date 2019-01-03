CLOSE
Aaliyah’s Mom Says R. Kelly Backup Dancer Lying About Witnessing Sex Between Kelly & Aaliyah

Lifetime’s docu-series, “Surviving R. Kelly” premieres tonight (Thursday), and the singer’s former backup dancer claims to have witnessed the singer having sex with Aaliyah. The late songstress’ mom claims this is a lie.

From the AaliyahForMAC Instagram account:

Please forward this message and quote to any media outlet, anyone and everyone you know via all your social media platforms, websites, blogs etc… It is urgent that we do this ASAP as the documentary is set to air on the 3rd of January . .

Aaliyah isn’t here to defend herself. We as a fanbase are, and we must defend her now!

More at HipHopWired

Lifetime Blames R Kelly For Gun Threats That Stopped Premiere Of Docuseries About Women Accusing The Singer
