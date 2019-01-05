CLOSE
Man Impaled By Antlers of Deer Statue at the Washington Monument in Philadelphia Traffic Circle

This isn’t how you plan to start a New Year, but a man ended up in the hospital after being wounded falling from the Washington Monument. According to police and FOX29, the man was wounded after he slipped and wound up impaled on a deer statue in the traffic circle across from the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

It happened on Tuesday around 4 p.m at the Eakins Oval. According to reports:

“After falling, the left side of the man’s body was impaled on the deer statue causing a laceration and bleeding.” 

He was taken to a nearby hospital and was listed in stable condition. The Washington Monument was unveiled in 1897 in Fairmount Park, but relocated in 1928 after the completion of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, according to the Association for Public Art.

We’ve seen the traffic jams, we’ve experienced the tourists visiting the Rocky Statue, but this may be a first we heard of something like this…

 

 

Man Impaled By Antlers of Deer Statue at the Washington Monument in Philadelphia Traffic Circle was originally published on rnbphilly.com

