Blake Nordstrom, the 58-year-old co-president of Nordstorm’s, the world famous retail company died after a battle with cancer. He was 58.

Nordstrom (JWN) said in a statement “it is with deep sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Blake Nordstrom.”

Blake had been diagnosed with lymphoma. At the time, he described his condition as “treatable,” saying he would “continue to work throughout this process as normal.”

“My heart goes out to the Nordstrom family and everyone at the company during this difficult time,” chairman Brad Smith said in a statement. “Everyone who worked with Blake knew of his passion and deep commitment to employees, customers and the communities we serve.”

Blake served as co-president with Pete and Erik Nordstrom. The company has revealed that Pete and Erik would serve as the executive leaders of the company. Blake was a lifetime employee of the retail giant, moving up the ranks to become Vice President and then serve as co-president.

The Seattle-based Nordstrom is a department store giant, emerging as a prolific retailer in the 20th century and early 2000s. Since its dominance as a traditional store, Nordstrom has shifted focus to online growth as digital revenue accounts for more than a third of their sales. As of March 2018, Nordstrom had 363 stores across 40 states, including Nordstrom and the cost friendly Nordstrom Rack locations.

At Last! Shereé Whitfield Finally Launches She By Shereé Line For Nordstrom

RIP: Nordstorm Co-President Blake Nordstrom Dies At 58 was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: