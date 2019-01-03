Chain Snatching Gone Wrong Via Young Dolph

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Lets let Young Dolph‘s recent chain snatch attempt be a world wide lesson to all thugs and robbers. NBA YoungBoy ended off the year with zero tolerance of chain robbing . Now here’s a 2019 common sense brain refresher to not take advantage of a rapper’s property in public, because your odds of escaping have just gotten slimmer. Press play for Major wake up call from The Memphis Rapper.

