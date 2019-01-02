JazmineBarnes: White Man Shoots And Kills 7-Year-Old Black Girl In Houston Walmart Parking Lot

A mother is reeling in disbelief after her 7-year-old daughter was shot and killed by a unknown white man in a Houston Walmart parking lot over the weekend.

Police are still searching for the killer.

From her hospital bed, LaPorsha Washington, who was also shot, recalled what happened on Sunday morning when she went to get coffee with her three daughters.

According to her, they were passing Walmart in the parking lot when a complete stranger pulled up next to them and started shooting, killing her 7-year-old, Jazmine Barnes.

“As I turned around and looked back at the street, I heard shots start firing and they came through my window, broke my glass, and hit me in my arm. They sped off in front of us and the truck slowed down and continued to fire as he was in front of us. It was not fair. It was not fair. He intentionally killed my child for no reason. He didn’t even know her, he didn’t know who she was,” the 30-year-old mother recently told KTRK News about the shooting.

“He took away an innocent child. She did not deserve this. She did not deserve this at all.”

Washington also told the outlet that one of her daughters was the first to realize that Jazmine was dead.

“She said, ‘Momma, Jazmine’s not moving. She’s not talking.’ I turned around and my 7-year-old was shot in the head.”

Washington admitted that her younger daughter is having a hard time processing what happened.

“My baby comes and asks me, ‘Where’s my sister? Is she coming back?’ She’s only six years old.”

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office are still looking for the shooter. On Monday, they released an image of a 4-door red pickup truck believed to be the shooter’s. The make and model is not known, KTRK reported.

The shooter was described as being a white bearded male in his 40s wearing a red hooded sweatshirt. His motive is unknown.

“We’re not going to rule anything out. At this point, our focus is identifying who the shooter is and locating him and after that we can determine motive,” said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Investigators ask all residents in the Wallisville Rd/E. Sam Houston Pwky area to review security video from the morning of 12/30. Looking for a red 4-door pickup involved in the fatal shooting of Jazmine Barnes, age 7. Call 713-274-9100 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 31, 2018

For Jazmine’s family, they need to find the shooter in order to seek justice for their little girl.

“I just want anybody, whoever out there that knows anything about the murder of my daughter, please step up as if it were your own,” Jaszmine’s father, Christopher Cevilla, told reporters.

You can help Jazmine’s family by donating to their GoFundMe page.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

