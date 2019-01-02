Earlier this week, Beyonce’s Internet was buzzing with news that Tiffany Haddish, Emmy-winning actress and comedienne, wasn’t up to par when performing her New Year’s Eve stand-up routine in Miami.

Let some folks online tell it, she kind of bombed.

Apparently, the TK star had been “partying all night,” still had some “Ciroc” in her system and

“Yes this happened. I wish it was better Miami,” she wrote Tuesday after news of her subpar show went viral. “I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never happened again.”

Yes this happened. I wish it was better Miami. I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never happened again. Tiffany Haddish Bombs, Drinks with Fans Instead https://t.co/4QxPn0j0xc via @TheRoot — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) January 1, 2019

RELATED NEWS:

Cardi B Drops ‘Money’ Video, Black Twitter Makes It Rain

It’s About Time! Katt Williams Apologizes To Tiffany Haddish For Questioning Her Success

Tiffany Haddish Had This Classy Response To Katt Williams’ Comments That She Doesn’t Deserve Her Success

If You Have A Problem With Tiffany Haddish’s Success, Perhaps The Real Problem Is You was originally published on hellobeautiful.com