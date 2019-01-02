Earlier this week, Beyonce’s Internet was buzzing with news that Tiffany Haddish, Emmy-winning actress and comedienne, wasn’t up to par when performing her New Year’s Eve stand-up routine in Miami.
Let some folks online tell it, she kind of bombed.
Apparently, the TK star had been “partying all night,” still had some “Ciroc” in her system and
“Yes this happened. I wish it was better Miami,” she wrote Tuesday after news of her subpar show went viral. “I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never happened again.”
RELATED NEWS:
Cardi B Drops ‘Money’ Video, Black Twitter Makes It Rain
It’s About Time! Katt Williams Apologizes To Tiffany Haddish For Questioning Her Success
Tiffany Haddish Had This Classy Response To Katt Williams’ Comments That She Doesn’t Deserve Her Success
Success Has No Age: Amazing Celebrities Who 'Made It' Later In Life
Success Has No Age: Amazing Celebrities Who 'Made It' Later In Life
1. Morgan FreemanSource:Getty 1 of 15
2. OprahSource:Getty 2 of 15
3. Henry FordSource:Getty 3 of 15
4. Jon HammSource:Getty 4 of 15
5. Samuel L. JacksonSource:Getty 5 of 15
6. Stan LeeSource:Getty 6 of 15
7. Amy Poehler & Tina FeySource:Getty 7 of 15
8. Vera WangSource:Getty 8 of 15
9. Sharon OsbourneSource:Getty 9 of 15
10. Zach GalifinakisSource:Getty 10 of 15
11. Kristen WiigSource:Getty 11 of 15
12. Tim AllenSource:Getty 12 of 15
13. Joy BeharSource:Getty 13 of 15
14. J. K. RowlingSource:Getty 14 of 15
15. Lucille BallSource:Getty 15 of 15
If You Have A Problem With Tiffany Haddish’s Success, Perhaps The Real Problem Is You was originally published on hellobeautiful.com