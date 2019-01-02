CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

If You Have A Problem With Tiffany Haddish’s Success, Perhaps The Real Problem Is You

Yes, she bombed at her NYE Miami comedy set. But the slander against the Emmy winner is getting out of hand.

7 reads
Leave a comment
City Of Hope Gala - Arrivals

Source: Tibrina Hobson / Getty

Earlier this week, Beyonce’s Internet was buzzing with news that Tiffany Haddish, Emmy-winning actress and comedienne, wasn’t up to par when performing her New Year’s Eve stand-up routine in Miami.

Let some folks online tell it, she kind of bombed.

Apparently, the TK star had been “partying all night,” still had some “Ciroc” in her system and

“Yes this happened. I wish it was better Miami,” she wrote Tuesday after news of her subpar show went viral. “I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never happened again.”

RELATED NEWS:

Cardi B Drops ‘Money’ Video, Black Twitter Makes It Rain

It’s About Time! Katt Williams Apologizes To Tiffany Haddish For Questioning Her Success

Tiffany Haddish Had This Classy Response To Katt Williams’ Comments That She Doesn’t Deserve Her Success

45th NAACP Image Awards - Show

Success Has No Age: Amazing Celebrities Who 'Made It' Later In Life

15 photos Launch gallery

Success Has No Age: Amazing Celebrities Who 'Made It' Later In Life

Continue reading Success Has No Age: Amazing Celebrities Who ‘Made It’ Later In Life

Success Has No Age: Amazing Celebrities Who 'Made It' Later In Life

If You Have A Problem With Tiffany Haddish’s Success, Perhaps The Real Problem Is You was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2017 NBA Finals - Game Five
Warriors Skip White House Visit, Meet with Pres.…
 4 hours ago
01.25.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 14 hours ago
01.25.19
Legacy: A Reflection On Voguing, From Ball Culture…
 22 hours ago
01.24.19
#BigMamaTalk: Akbar V Drops New “Choices” Visual
 23 hours ago
01.24.19
Teedra Moses or Amy Winehouse: Which Singer Had…
 23 hours ago
01.24.19
Teairra Mari’s Revenge Porn Lawsuit Thrown Out After…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Shay Pops Off On Jojo For…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Blocboy JB Sues Epic Games, ‘Fortnite’ For Stealing…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Sets 2019 Off With New Song…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Drops New Track, “Middle Child” [NEW…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today &…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Girls Need Love, Too: 4 Interesting Facts About…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
15 Things That Happened 20 Years Ago And…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Chris Brown Planning To Sue Woman Who Accused…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Woman Speaks Out After Alleged Sexual Assault Inside…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Chris Brown Released From Custody In Paris, Blasts…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close