Toni Braxton, Birdman Call It Quits

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

Nearly a year after their engagement, Birdman and Toni Braxton have broken up.

Announcing the split via Instagram, Braxton posted a rather cryptic message on her Instagram page saying, “Starting a new chapter isn’t alway an easy choice… but ALWAYS choose to be chosen. Cheers to a new year.”

The “Unbreak My Heart” singer then scrubbed her IG page as Birdman did the same. According to Page Six, the two unfollowed one another and in a since-deleted post captured by E! News, Birdman wrote “It’s over…” in his IG story.

The pair had been engaged since last February and she was planning a “vintage ’20s and ’30s-like Great Gatsby” style wedding but the pair couldn’t figure out a date. “Well, we had two dates. But we were doing Braxton Family Values and we were going through a little drama,” Braxton told Wendy Williams. “And I was like, ‘The wedding is a good thing to get all the sisters together.’ [But] I couldn’t get us all together.”

Sadly, Braxton lost the $5 million engagement ring that Birdman had given her.

Toni Braxton, Birdman Call It Quits was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

