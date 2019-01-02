CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reportedly Expecting Another Baby

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Attend The Travis Scott Astroworld Tour At The Forum

Source: Handout / Getty

According to US Weekly, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is expecting another baby! The baby will be delivered by a surrogate and is a baby boy! The couple used a surrogate for their third child, 11-month-old Chicago and reportedly had one embryo left, a male.

The couple is also parents to North, 5, and Saint, 3.

Congrats to Kim and Kanye as reported they are expecting baby number 4. The Baby is due in May.

SOURCE: US WEEKLY

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reportedly Expecting Another Baby

photos
