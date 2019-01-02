Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reportedly Expecting Another Baby

6 reads Leave a comment
According to US Weekly, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is expecting another baby! The baby will be delivered by a surrogate and is a baby boy! The couple used a surrogate for their third child, 11-month-old Chicago and reportedly had one embryo left, a male.
The couple is also parents to North, 5, and Saint, 3.
Congrats to Kim and Kanye as reported they are expecting baby number 4. The Baby is due in May.
SOURCE: US WEEKLY
