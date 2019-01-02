CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Are Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Expecting Their Fourth Child Via Surrogate?

The couple is reportedly having their fourth child in May

11 reads
Leave a comment
The West vs Kardashians during an appearance on ABC's 'Celebrity Family Feud.'

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

The Wests are about to be parents — again!

The couple is reportedly expecting a fourth child, their second by surrogate and if the rumors are true, Kanye will have another boy in the house “something around May”.

Kardashian West, 38, had her last child, daughter Chicago by surrogate a little over a year ago. In the past she’s opened up about wanting “a big family” and she’s already a mother to three, North West, 5, Saint West 3 and baby Chicago.

“Kanye wants to have more, though. He’s been harassing me,” Kim told friend Larsa Pippen on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians last year. “He wants, like, seven. He’s like, stuck on seven.”

We’ll have to wait and see if the rumors are true. Given that Kanye’s back on Twitter (and pledging allegiance to Trump), people are already suggesting baby names for the newest boy West.

RELATED: Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Have “One Embryo Left”: Next Baby Will Be A Boy

RELATED: Chicago West Finally Makes Her Instagram Debut And We Can’t Tell If She Looks Like North or Saint

Are Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Expecting Their Fourth Child Via Surrogate? was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2017 NBA Finals - Game Five
Warriors Skip White House Visit, Meet with Pres.…
 4 hours ago
01.25.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 14 hours ago
01.25.19
Legacy: A Reflection On Voguing, From Ball Culture…
 22 hours ago
01.24.19
#BigMamaTalk: Akbar V Drops New “Choices” Visual
 23 hours ago
01.24.19
Teedra Moses or Amy Winehouse: Which Singer Had…
 23 hours ago
01.24.19
Teairra Mari’s Revenge Porn Lawsuit Thrown Out After…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Shay Pops Off On Jojo For…
 2 days ago
01.24.19
Blocboy JB Sues Epic Games, ‘Fortnite’ For Stealing…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Sets 2019 Off With New Song…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Drops New Track, “Middle Child” [NEW…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today &…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Girls Need Love, Too: 4 Interesting Facts About…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
15 Things That Happened 20 Years Ago And…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Chris Brown Planning To Sue Woman Who Accused…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Woman Speaks Out After Alleged Sexual Assault Inside…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Chris Brown Released From Custody In Paris, Blasts…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close