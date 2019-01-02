CLOSE
Blue Bell’s Mardi Gras King Cake Ice Cream is Back!

Blue Bell Creameries, neon sign.

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

Blue Bell is stepping into 2019  by sharing the delicious Mardi Gras King Cake ice cream with everyone!

Mardi Gras King Cake Ice Cream will be released to stores this week in the half gallon size. To sweeten the occasion, for the first time, the flavor is available in all areas that sell Blue Bell products.

“We have been making Mardi Gras King Cake since 2012, but the flavor has mostly been sold in areas known for the celebration such as Louisiana and Alabama,” said Carl Breed, corporate sales manager for Blue Bell. “Last year a grocery store in Louisiana posted about the flavor’s arrival on its Facebook page and we started receiving requests from all over the country. After that, we decided to share this festive flavor with everyone in our distribution area.”

