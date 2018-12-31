CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

HelloBeautiful’s Sexiest Man Of 2018 Is…Trevante Rhodes

153 reads
Leave a comment
'Bird Box' New York Screening

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

You’ve spoken ladies and the sexiest man of 2018 is… Trevante Rhodes!

Trevante Rhodes gained widespread recognition in Barry Jenkins’ Oscar-winning film Moonlight. The triumphant tale chronicled the life of gay Black man who battles societal norms to overcome insurmountable odds and ultimately find love in the same sex.

Rhodes’ follow-up roles include appearances in The Predator, 12 Strong and most recently, the intense Netflix thriller Bird Box. With over 45 million accounts that tuned into the thriller, Rhodes quickly became the standout eye-candy.

The former athlete, who had a successful career as a track and field sprinter (he won a gold medal at the Pan American Junior Athletics Competition in 2009,” likened his bae-dom to winning a championship.

“It’s a blessing. It’s cool, but if you think about it in regards to sports, if one year you win the championship, you still gotta go back to work tomorrow,” he said in an interview with Essence about his new sex symbol status.

Rhodes secured 29.9 of votes, beating out Idris Elba, Michael B. Jordan and Jason Mamoa, who round out the top three finest men of 2018.

RELATED STORIES:

10 Photos Of Trevante Rhodes Because It’s Hump Day

Search Is This Your King? VOTE For HelloBeautiful’s Sexiest Man Of 2018

HelloBeautiful’s Sexiest Man Of 2018 Is…Trevante Rhodes was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2017 NBA Finals - Game Five
Warriors Skip White House Visit, Meet with Pres.…
 4 hours ago
01.25.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 14 hours ago
01.25.19
Legacy: A Reflection On Voguing, From Ball Culture…
 22 hours ago
01.24.19
#BigMamaTalk: Akbar V Drops New “Choices” Visual
 23 hours ago
01.24.19
Teedra Moses or Amy Winehouse: Which Singer Had…
 24 hours ago
01.24.19
Teairra Mari’s Revenge Porn Lawsuit Thrown Out After…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Shay Pops Off On Jojo For…
 2 days ago
01.24.19
Blocboy JB Sues Epic Games, ‘Fortnite’ For Stealing…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Sets 2019 Off With New Song…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Drops New Track, “Middle Child” [NEW…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today &…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Girls Need Love, Too: 4 Interesting Facts About…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
15 Things That Happened 20 Years Ago And…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Chris Brown Planning To Sue Woman Who Accused…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Woman Speaks Out After Alleged Sexual Assault Inside…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Chris Brown Released From Custody In Paris, Blasts…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close