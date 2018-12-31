CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

In Memoriam: 15 Celebrities We Lost In 2018

Celebrities and personalities we lost in 2018

40 reads
Leave a comment
Mac MIller

Source: Warner Music

2018 felt like it lasted FOREVER and sadly, we lost some big-time names in the celeb world, both locally and nationally. We cried, we mourned and we gave our memories, good of bad of those we lost in 2018. From former President George H.W. Bush, his wife Barbara, Arizona senator John McCain, Here, is a list of those we lost in 2018.

1. Mac Miller

Mac passed away from an accidental overdose in September.

2. Big T

Big T, “The Million Dollar Hook Man” responsible who was featured on “Wanna Be A Baller” by Lil Troy, Lil O’s “We Ain’t Broke No Mo” and more passed away in May.

3. Craig Mack

Mack, known for Bad Boy’s first big hit in “Flava In Ya Ear” passed away at age 46 in March.

DJ Ready Red

Source: Colin Layseth / Colin Layseth

4. DJ Ready Red

Ready Red, known as one of the founding member of Houston’s Geto Boys passed from a heart attack in August.

5. Dennis Edwards

Lead singer of the Temptations after David Ruffin, Edwards passed away at age 74 back in February.

In Memoriam: 15 Celebrities We Lost In 2018 was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1 2 3Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2017 NBA Finals - Game Five
Warriors Skip White House Visit, Meet with Pres.…
 4 hours ago
01.25.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 14 hours ago
01.25.19
Legacy: A Reflection On Voguing, From Ball Culture…
 22 hours ago
01.24.19
#BigMamaTalk: Akbar V Drops New “Choices” Visual
 23 hours ago
01.24.19
Teedra Moses or Amy Winehouse: Which Singer Had…
 24 hours ago
01.24.19
Teairra Mari’s Revenge Porn Lawsuit Thrown Out After…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Shay Pops Off On Jojo For…
 2 days ago
01.24.19
Blocboy JB Sues Epic Games, ‘Fortnite’ For Stealing…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Sets 2019 Off With New Song…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Drops New Track, “Middle Child” [NEW…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today &…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Girls Need Love, Too: 4 Interesting Facts About…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
15 Things That Happened 20 Years Ago And…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Chris Brown Planning To Sue Woman Who Accused…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Woman Speaks Out After Alleged Sexual Assault Inside…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Chris Brown Released From Custody In Paris, Blasts…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close