B2K Reveals Tour Dates For The Millennium Tour

Tour hits Houston on April 20

The Millennium Tour 2019

Be prepared to break out your jersey dresses, your Baby Phat jackets, Melissa’s and other early 2000s fashion because B2K has officially released dates for their Millennium Tour. Co-starring Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Bobby V, Ying Yang Twins & Chingy, the tour is set to kick off on March 8 in Pittsburgh, PA and wraps on April 28 in Louisville, Kentucky.

On the way, the tour will hit cities such as New York, Chicago, Baltimore, Charlotte, Raleigh, Atlanta and Houston! Tickets go on sale for the Pittsburgh, Fairfax, Raleigh, Memphis, Hampton, Greensboro, and New York shows on January 7th . Tickets go on sale Monday, January 14 at 10 AM on Ticketmaster with presale tickets going on sale Friday, January 11th for that Houston show!

See the full list of dates below.

Millenium Tour 2019

Source: gsquaredevents.com / gsquaredevents.com

3/8 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

3/9 – New York, NY – Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

3/14 – Rochester, NY – Blue Cross Arena

3/15 – Fairfax, VA – EagleBank Arena

3/16 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

3/17 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

3/22 – Cincinnati, OH – US Bank Arena

3/23 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

3/24 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

3/29 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

3/30 – Philadelphia, PA – Liacouras Center

3/31 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

4/5 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

4/6 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

4/7 – Baltimore, MD – UMBC Event Center

4/11 – Fresno, CA – Selland Arena

4/12 – Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena

4/13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

4/18 – Bossier City, LA – CenturyLink Center
4/19 – Dallas, TX – Verizon Theatre
4/20 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
4/21 – New Orleans, LA – UNO Lakefront Arena
4/26 – Cleveland OH – Quicken Loans Arena
4/27 – Chicago, IL – Wintrust Arena
4/28 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

