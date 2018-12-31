Here’s Where We’ll Be In The Streets This Week DFW: 12/31 – 1/6

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).
Here’s where we’ll be in the streets this week DFW! Pull up on us.
12/31
- NYE 2019 with Hollywood Zay @ Pryme – 10333 Technology Blvd E, Dallas, TX 75220
- NYE 2019 Live Broadcast with JKruz @ Old Red Museum – 100 S Houston St, Dallas, TX 75202
1/4
- FRIDAY NIGHT Live Broadcast with P-Skillz @ Pryme – 10333 Technology Blvd E, Dallas, TX 75220
1/5
- Live Broadcast with P-Skillz @ Pryme – 10333 Technology Blvd E, Dallas, TX 75220
- Remote @ Dallas Cabaret NORTH with Hollywood Zay – 11569 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75229
