Lil Rel Howery Refuses To Be Put In A BirdBox [Exclusive Interview]

News & Gossip
| 12.27.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss
Lil Rel

Source: Radio One / Radio One

Comedian Lil Rel Howery refuses to be put in a box.After going from the stand-up stage to being the break out star of Get Out to getting his own TV show on Fox Lil Rel busting genres again with his latest turn in Netflix’s Bird Box with Sandra Bullock. Lil Rel gives us a rundown on why he’s all over the place on purposes and has no intention on slowing down.

Lil Rel Howery Refuses To Be Put In A BirdBox [Exclusive Interview] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2017 NBA Finals - Game Five
Warriors Skip White House Visit, Meet with Pres.…
 5 hours ago
01.25.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 15 hours ago
01.25.19
Legacy: A Reflection On Voguing, From Ball Culture…
 23 hours ago
01.24.19
#BigMamaTalk: Akbar V Drops New “Choices” Visual
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Teedra Moses or Amy Winehouse: Which Singer Had…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Teairra Mari’s Revenge Porn Lawsuit Thrown Out After…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Shay Pops Off On Jojo For…
 2 days ago
01.24.19
Blocboy JB Sues Epic Games, ‘Fortnite’ For Stealing…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Sets 2019 Off With New Song…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Drops New Track, “Middle Child” [NEW…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today &…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Girls Need Love, Too: 4 Interesting Facts About…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
15 Things That Happened 20 Years Ago And…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Chris Brown Planning To Sue Woman Who Accused…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Woman Speaks Out After Alleged Sexual Assault Inside…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Chris Brown Released From Custody In Paris, Blasts…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close