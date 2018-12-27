Lil Rel Howery Refuses To Be Put In A BirdBox [Exclusive Interview]

Comedian Lil Rel Howery refuses to be put in a box.After going from the stand-up stage to being the break out star of Get Out to getting his own TV show on Fox Lil Rel busting genres again with his latest turn in Netflix’s Bird Box with Sandra Bullock. Lil Rel gives us a rundown on why he’s all over the place on purposes and has no intention on slowing down.

