Forest Whitaker Files For Divorce After 22 Years Of Marriage

Keisha Nash Whitaker met the Oscar winner in 1994.

Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals

Source: Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Getty

Sad news to report for Forest Whitaker and his wife Keisha Nash Whitaker after 22 years of marriage. Forest reportedly filed the docs in a Los Angeles court on Dec. 26.

According to TMZ, “It’s currently unknown what led to the split. Whitaker cites irreconcilable differences in his divorce petition.” They have 2 daughters together but they are all adults so there will be no custody issues.

The two  met in 1994 on the set of “Blown Away” and were married in 1996. Just last year, Keisha talked about the secret to a long-lasting marriage to the web site She Knows, “Anything that I’m doing that Forest’s able to be there and come and support me, he absolutely does. What makes a good partnership or marriage is when you support one another.I certainly love and respect what Forest does. It’s hard.” She continued, “He works really hard to take care of our family. I think it’s important to show my appreciation by being there for him and supporting him. More than that, I get to hang out with my friend. That’s pretty cool and vice versa.”

The day before Forest filed for divorce he tweeted about family, “Christmas is a celebration of solidarity – a time of the year when we are reminded that the bonds our families, friends, fellow citizens and beyond are based on sharing and bringing joy. #MerryChirstmas to you all.” See below:

Forest Whitaker, 57, nor his wife, 46, have spoken out about the divorce.

 

Forest Whitaker Files For Divorce After 22 Years Of Marriage was originally published on newsone.com

