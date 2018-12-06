CLOSE
Forbes Most Powerful Women In Entertainment: Beyoncé, Oprah & More

Forbes released it’s Most Powerful Women in Entertainment of 2018 list. Some of our favorite women made the list!

#1: Oprah Winfrey

NBC's '75th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Press Room

Source: Kevork Djansezian/NBC / Getty

 

Oprah takes the number one spot for obvious reasons. Oprah has maintained a great career in entertainment. From publications, merchandise and her OWN network, Oprah is changing the game and showing that we can have it all.

#6: Beyoncé

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Beyoncé holds down the no. 6 spot. We all know Beyoncé is a great performer, singer, overall entertainer. This was a great year for Beyoncé as she went on tour with Jay-Z for On The Run 2 and shut Coachella down with her epic headlining performance.

Related: Shonda Rhimes Talks Self-Esteem And How Writing Helped Her Block Out The Bullies

#12: Shonda Rhimes

47th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One - Red Carpet

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

The amazingly talented, Shonda Rhimes is at no. 12. Rhimes is responsible for writing some of the greatest show series including Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and How To Get Away With Murder.  She also recently signed has a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix.

Related: Serena Williams’ Postpartum Issues Are A Lesson In Healing After Giving Birth

#14: Serena Williams

Serena Williams Signature Statement by HSN - Front Row - Spring 2016 Style360

Source: Grant Lamos IV / Getty

Serena Williams is at no. 14 as she made her grand return to the tennis court after welcoming her baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian. Serena’s journey has not been easy, but she has inspired many to keep pushing forward despite hardships.

These women are the epitome of #blackgirlmagic. All of these women have made great strides in not only the entertainment industry, but in the African American community.

Forbes Most Powerful Women In Entertainment: Beyoncé, Oprah & More was originally published on KissDetroit.com

