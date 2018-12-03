CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

“Power” Star Rotimi Will Receive The “Generation Next” Award At Urban One Honors!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Urban One Honors: Rotimi

Power star Rotimi will receive the “Generation Next” award at this Sunday’s Urban One Honors at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. As Dre in the Starz hit Television show, Rotimi has captivated audiences worldwide along stars Omari Hardwick and 50 Cent.

Rotimi is also a singer and recently released a body of work entitled “Jeep Music Volume One.” Rotimi joins Tom JoynerJermaine DupriTeyana Taylor,  Eleanor Holmes Norton and many more has honorees at Urban One Honors! This is a black-tie affair that you don’t want to miss!

Click Here To Purchase Your Tickets To Urban One Honors!

“Power” Star Rotimi Will Receive The “Generation Next” Award At Urban One Honors! was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Doin’ Too Much? Man Proposes To His GF…
 32 mins ago
12.03.18
3 Florida Cops Kill Black Mental Patient Who…
 2 hours ago
12.03.18
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Kandi’s Gossip About Dennis Finally Gets…
 13 hours ago
12.02.18
Black Republican Mia Love Admits There’s ‘No Home’…
 20 hours ago
12.02.18
Brenda Snipes Refuses To Go Away Quietly After…
 22 hours ago
12.02.18
Watch Beyonce And Jay-Z Perform At Global Citizen…
 22 hours ago
12.02.18
Meek Mill Responds To Jay Z’s Tweet &…
 2 days ago
12.01.18
Kansas City Chiefs Release RB Kareem Hunt After…
 3 days ago
11.30.18
The Rewind: We Checked Out ‘Robin Hood’ And…
 3 days ago
11.30.18
Z-Ro Reveals The One Song He Hates Performing,…
 3 days ago
11.30.18
Jay-Z Speaks On “What’s Free” Lyric Regarding Kanye…
 3 days ago
11.30.18
Meek Mentality: 14 Lines From ‘Championships’ That’ll Make…
 3 days ago
11.30.18
10 items
Still Trash! One Vote Does Not Save Tim…
 3 days ago
11.30.18
Gary’s Tea: Jussie Smollett’s Giving Away Money, Jennifer…
 3 days ago
11.30.18
Netflix Cancels ‘Daredevil’ After Three Seasons
 4 days ago
11.29.18
Sen. Tim Scott Suddenly Realizes He’s Black And…
 4 days ago
11.29.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close