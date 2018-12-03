Ladies, we know engagement rings are a big deal. Marriage proposals happen almost every day and we know for sure that if our nails aren’t done then more than likely we’re going to feel a type of way. But, what if you man decided to propose not with just one ring but SIX rings and asked you to pick which one you wanted?

Model Dennis Brown II proposed to his girlfriend Atara Dallas on November 28 and did it in a way that may not ever be topped. He got down on one knee and proposed but opened a heart shaped box with six diamond engagement rings inside. He wrote on Instagram, “I didn’t win #6 rings like Michael Jordan but I won at life with her so she deserves #6 rings to choose from.”

Of course Brown did some HEAVY organization in order to pull off his proposal from a photographer, videographer, props designer, florist, makeup artist, hairdresser, drapery expert, assistants, stylists, and more.

To go along with the extravagant wedding rings, there was a giant message written and posted on the wall behind them. “Today, on your special day I had the pleasure of putting a smile on your face all day. For there is no greater gift that I could think to give you.

“A woman, whose heart is full of love and devotion to me, a woman whose loyalty to all those she loves stands unmatched, a woman whose generosity and willingness to help others around her flourish knows no depths.”

Too sweet! But ladies, for real though — you picking through six engagement rings?

PHOTO CREDIT: Nate Veal Photography

RELATED: Juelz Santana Proposes To Longtime Boo Kimbella At Dipset Show

RELATED: Love In The Club: Man Decides To PROPOSE To His GF At Engine Room [WATCH]

RELATED: Karlie Redd Got Engaged, But Not To Who You Think

Doin’ Too Much? Man Proposes To His GF With Six Engagement Rings! was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: