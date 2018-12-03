Toddler Falls From Third Story Apartment in Fort Worth

A three-year-old girl fell three stories out of a Fort Worth apartment Sunday afternoon. Police said the child was asleep, the parents stepped outside, and she woke up and fell through the open window.

When she fell, she hit the lip of a garage door on the first floor of the Magnolia at Village Creek Apartments, which police said may have saved her life.

The child was transported to Cook Children’s hospital where she is in good condition.

More at CBSDFW

