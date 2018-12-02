CLOSE
Black Republican Mia Love Admits There’s ‘No Home’ For Minorities In Hostile Trump-Led GOP

Love speaks up after losing her re-election bid for Congress.

After her election defeat, the only Black Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives Mia Love lashed out at the President Trump-dominated GOP for its hostility toward minorities and women.

“So why do they stay with Democrats? I think it’s because they feel like they have a home — or Democrats make them feel like they have a home. I’ve said this to my colleagues, we need to do a better job than just talking about how great our policies are, we need to actually let people know that we care. They need to like Republicans,” the Utah representative told the Washington Examiner recently.

Love was defeated in her bid for a third term in Congress by Democrat Ben McAdams in a close race. It’s unclear what the political future holds for Love, who made history as the first and only Black Republican woman in Congress. Many in the GOP hoped that her political success would help to bring racial diversity to the party.

Republicans remained silent while Trump defended white supremacist violence in Charlottesville and labeled Haiti and nations in Africa “shithole countries,” in his long racist history that he brought to the White House.

Love, the 42-year-old daughter of Haitian immigrants, said she was offended by Trump’s racist rhetoric. Yet, like many of her Republican colleagues, Love went along with Trump’s agenda.

Trump publicly showed his contempt for Love on the day after the midterms.

“Mia Love gave me no love and she lost,” Trump said mocking the congresswoman, naming her among incumbent House members who didn’t shower him with praise and were defeated. “Too bad. Sorry about that, Mia.”

She said it will be challenging for the GOP to achieve racial and gender diversity while Trump is still in office. The Democrats, on the other hand, gained 40 House seats in the midterm election, fueled in part by African-American women candidates.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson delivered the eulogy on Saturday at the funeral service in Birmingham, Alabama of Emantic “EJ” Bradford, Jr., where the veteran civil rights leader demanded “justice now” from officials in the nearby city of Hoover where an unnamed officer gunned down Bradford on Thanksgiving night in a shopping mall. SEE ALSO: Alabama Police Who Killed EJ Bradford Jr. Aren’t Being Transparent At All, NAACP Says “We will have the tape made public. We want transparency, not coverup. Tell the whole story, tell it now. We want justice now. We want fairness now,” Jackson said, according to AL.com. Bradford, 21, was legally armed and brandishing his gun reportedly to save lives in the mall shooting that was started by someone else. A Hoover police officer shot Bradford on sight, apparently because of implicit racial bias. It was immediately announced that Bradford was the mall shooter, as officials dragged his good name through the mud. Authorities later admitted their avoidable error when it was learned that Bradford’s gun had not been fired. The arrest of the actual suspect came Thursday. Meanwhile, authorities continued refusing to identify the officer involved in the shooting or release video of the incident. More than 1,000 mourners attended Bradford’s funeral at the historic Boutwell Auditorium. The family had an open casket service and allowed those who attended to view his body, as they honored his life and memory. Bradford was a member of Rock City Church, which streamed the service.   Here are social media posts from the service:

Black Republican Mia Love Admits There’s ‘No Home’ For Minorities In Hostile Trump-Led GOP was originally published on newsone.com

