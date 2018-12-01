Chairman Of Temple University’s Board Slams Marc Lamont Hill For Comments About Israel

Activist and author Marc Lamont Hill received backlash after what some are calling controversial comments about Israel. CNN fired him and Temple University originally spoke out saying “he has a constitutionally protected right to express his opinion as a private citizen.” However, now the board chair of Temple University is speaking out and he is slamming the professor of media studies and urban education

SEE ALSO: Texas Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man For Entering His Own Truck

Chairman of Temple University’s board Patrick O’Connor, who is also a lawyer, said on CNN, “It should be made clear that no one at Temple is happy with his comments. Free speech is one thing. Hate speech is entirely different.” He continued, “I’m not happy. The board’s not happy. The administration’s not happy. People wanted to fire him right away. We’re going to look at what remedies we have.”

Marc Lamont Hill was tenure so it will be difficult to fire him.

That said, in an email to The Washington Times, Temple University said, “Marc Lamont Hill has been quoted extensively over the last 24 hours. Marc Lamont Hill does not represent Temple University and his views are his own. However, we acknowledge that he has a constitutionally protected right to express his opinion as a private citizen.”

At the United Nations on Wednesday, Hill said in a speech, “We have an opportunity to not just offer solidarity in words but to commit to political action, grassroots action, local action, and international action that will give us what justice requires and that is a free Palestine from the river to the sea.”

He continued, “Contrary to western mythology, Black resistance to American apartheid did not come purely through Gandhi and nonviolence, rather slave revolts and self-defense and tactics otherwise divergent from Dr. King or Mahatma Gandhi were equally important to preserving safety and attaining freedom. If we are to operate in true solidarity with the Palestinian people, we must allow the Palestinian people the same range of opportunity and political possibility.”

See a clip below:

"It is clear that any freedoms naturally endowed to all human beings are actively being stripped away from Palestinians through Israeli statecraft." @marclamonthill advocates for Palestinian freedom at the U.N. in honor of the International Day of Solidarity With Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/UkivjQYQyA — The IMEU (@theIMEU) November 29, 2018

SEE ALSO:

Social Media Says It Has Identified The Dallas Cop Who Shot And Killed A Black Man In His Own Home

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

Chairman Of Temple University’s Board Slams Marc Lamont Hill For Comments About Israel was originally published on newsone.com