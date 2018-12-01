Meek Mill Responds To Jay Z’s Tweet & How He and Drake Moved On From Their Past

Meek Mill celebrated the release of his highly anticipated album Championships on November 30th, and he took a helicopter back to Philadelphia to come join DJ Bran, his official tour DJ, at Boom 103.9 to discuss the album and much more.

They kicked off the interview with the latest news of the day, Jay Z taking to Twitter to clarify some headlines describing his verse on “What’s Free” as taking “shots” at Kanye West. If you clearly listen and read the lyrics, it doesn’t seem like that, but these were some of the first headlines floating around the internet and social media the morning of the release.

“I didn’t take it as a diss, I took it as, don’t separate us, don’t use Donald Trump to separate two people that came up together in the same camp.” Meek Mill

In the tweet, Jay Z not only told people that the verse didn’t have anything to do with a “diss” towards Kanye, he also prompted people to check out the album and that “Drake and Meek on there together.”

DJ Bran talks with Meek about how the collaboration came out, a few years after the whole Drake vs Meek beef. Meek explains that they reconnected a few months back, and that was about the time Drake brought Meek out during his tour in Boston and Philadelphia.

“We were just waiting for the right moment so everything felt natural.” Meek Mill

Watch the full interview with DJ Bran and Meek Mill above, or stream it on our YouTube channel here.

Keep it locked to Boom 103.9 all weekend long for all the new tracks from Championships and your chance to win tickets to Meek Mill’s Motivation Tour coming to the city in 2019.

Related: Meek Mill Teams With Tidal, PUMA & Foot Locker For The Release Of His New Album

Related: Meek Mill Wins $50k Trick Shot Bet With 76ers Owner

Meek Mill at Made In America 2018 49 photos Launch gallery Meek Mill at Made In America 2018 1. Meek Mill and Dj Bran Source:R1 Digital 1 of 49 2. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 2 of 49 3. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 3 of 49 4. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 4 of 49 5. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 5 of 49 6. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 6 of 49 7. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 7 of 49 8. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 8 of 49 9. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 9 of 49 10. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 10 of 49 11. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 11 of 49 12. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 12 of 49 13. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 13 of 49 14. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 14 of 49 15. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 15 of 49 16. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 16 of 49 17. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 17 of 49 18. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 18 of 49 19. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 19 of 49 20. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 20 of 49 21. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 21 of 49 22. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 22 of 49 23. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 23 of 49 24. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 24 of 49 25. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 25 of 49 26. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 26 of 49 27. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 27 of 49 28. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 28 of 49 29. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 29 of 49 30. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 30 of 49 31. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 31 of 49 32. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 32 of 49 33. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 33 of 49 34. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 34 of 49 35. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 35 of 49 36. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 36 of 49 37. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 37 of 49 38. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 38 of 49 39. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 39 of 49 40. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 40 of 49 41. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 41 of 49 42. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 42 of 49 43. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 43 of 49 44. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 44 of 49 45. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 45 of 49 46. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 46 of 49 47. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 47 of 49 48. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 48 of 49 49. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 49 of 49 Skip ad Continue reading Meek Mill at Made In America 2018 Meek Mill at Made In America 2018

Meek Mill Responds To Jay Z’s Tweet & How He and Drake Moved On From Their Past was originally published on boomphilly.com