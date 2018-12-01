CLOSE
Former President George H.W. Bush Dead At 94

George H.W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States, has died. He was 94.

Bush battled numerous health ailments over the years but remained an elder statesmen throughout Texas and the country.

His wife Barbara Bush passed away earlier this year in April. She was 92.

In a statement, George W. Bush wrote of his father, “Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dead Dad has died. George H.W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for.”

More on this story as it develops.

RELATED: Former First Lady Barbara Bush Dead At 92

Former President George H.W. Bush Dead At 94 was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

