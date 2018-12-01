Kansas City Chiefs Release RB Kareem Hunt After Domestic Violence Video Surfaces

” data-medium-file=”https://ronetheboxhouston.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15436353625883.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ronetheboxhouston.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15436353625883.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=1024&strip=all src=”https://ronetheboxhouston.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15436353625883.jpg?w=1024&quality=80&strip=all alt=”Chiefs' Kareem Hunt shoved, kicked woman outside apartment, according to TMZ video” width=”1024″ height=”672″ class=”aligncenter size-large wp-image-9824888″ /> Source: Kansas City Star / Getty

Kareem Hunt has gone from star running back in the NFL to out of a job in less than 24 hours.

The Kansas City Chiefs released Hunt on Friday, hours after a video surfaced of him kicking and pushing a woman inside of a Cleveland hotel room this past February.

He was originally placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt list.

“Earlier this year, we were made aware of an incident involving running back Kareem Hunt,” the Chiefs said in the statement. “At that time, the National Football League and law enforcement initiated investigations into the issue. As part of our internal discussions with Kareem, several members of our management team spoke directly to him. Kareem was not truthful in those discussions. The video released today confirms that fact. We are releasing Kareem immediately.”

In a statement, Hunt apologized for his actions, saying, “I deeply regret what I did. I hope to move on from this.”

TMZ published a video showing the running back shoving and kicking a woman. It was the first time the video had been publicized. In the video, Hunt can be seen arguing with the woman and being separated by numerous people.

No charges were filed in the incident and neither the NFL nor the Chiefs were aware of the video until today.

“The NFL’s investigation, which began immediately following the incident in February, will include a review of the new information that was made public today,” the league said.

Hunt led the league in rushing as a rookie in 2017 and was having another stellar season on the field for the 9-2 Chiefs, putting up 824 yards rushing and 14 total touchdowns.

