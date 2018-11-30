Z-Ro Reveals The One Song He Hates Performing, Talks ‘Sadism,’ Why He’s Not A Rapper + More [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

A million streams in and Z-Ro isn’t slowing down anytime soon. The Mo City Don sits in with the Madd Hatta Morning Show to break down why he called the album Sadism, why he’s always one deep and why he’s absolutely TIRED of performing “Mo City Don.”

“You know what song I’m tired of doing,” Ro says. “Man look, I like performing it because it’s time to go when it’s over with. When it’s done I’m headed to the car. I’d rather they (the crowd) perform the song so I can get my breath back from the whole previous hour. I mean, the song cool is, I just didn’t talk about nothing on it. I’ve never listened to it in the car or nothing.”

However, there is a new freestyle he crafted with Beanz N Kornbread that runs about eight minutes BUT — he’ll probably never let it out.

On Why He Doesn’t Consider Himself A Rapper:

“I be seeing a whole lot of shenanigan-try out there. A plethora of. I just don’t do none of that, lying … when the camera cut on, your chest come out and you all rough and tumble. When the camera cut off, you passing out Watchtower books. I don’t really have a lot of respect of them type of people. I’m talking about rappers and some folks that aren’t even real rappers. You shol’ can’t trust nobody that ain’t real with themselves. I stay in my own lane doing 30 man, I’m cool.”

Watch the full interview here and follow the Box on YouTube!

