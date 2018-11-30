Plano Police Holding Active Shooter Training Saturday

Plano police, firefighters, and emergency response officials are helping the public prepare for an active shooting.

Participants will learn how to utilize the “run, hide, fight” strategy.

They’ll also receive training on how to control life-threatening bleeding.

Police Lt. Mica Lunt says the likelihood that someone would actually find themselves involved in an active shooter scenario is still pretty low, but it’s happening enough that there is good reason to participate in this training.

“Everyone learned in preschool to stop, drop and roll. We want people to learn the ‘run, hide, fight’ program, if it should happen to them. Even though you’ll probably never be in one of the situations, we want you to know what to do just in case you are,” Lunt said.

There are two sessions on Saturday, Dec. 1. Each one will last two and a half hours.

The first takes place at 10 a.m., and the second takes place at 2 p.m. Both will be at the headquarters for Pizza Hut at 7100 Corporate Drive.

