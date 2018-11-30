CLOSE
DFW
HomeDFW

Plano Police Holding Active Shooter Training Saturday

6 reads
Leave a comment
49 Dead In Mass Shooting At Gay Nightclub In Orlando

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

Plano police, firefighters, and emergency response officials are helping the public prepare for an active shooting.

Participants will learn how to utilize the “run, hide, fight” strategy.

They’ll also receive training on how to control life-threatening bleeding.

Police Lt. Mica Lunt says the likelihood that someone would actually find themselves involved in an active shooter scenario is still pretty low, but it’s happening enough that there is good reason to participate in this training.

“Everyone learned in preschool to stop, drop and roll. We want people to learn the ‘run, hide, fight’ program, if it should happen to them. Even though you’ll probably never be in one of the situations, we want you to know what to do just in case you are,” Lunt said.

There are two sessions on Saturday, Dec. 1. Each one will last two and a half hours.

The first takes place at 10 a.m., and the second takes place at 2 p.m. Both will be at the headquarters for Pizza Hut at 7100 Corporate Drive.

More at CBSDFW

Aftermath Of The Las Vegas Shooting Near Mandalay Bay Casino
29 photos

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

active shooter training dallas texas , active shooter training plano , lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , plano fire department , plano police department

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gary’s Tea: Jussie Smollett’s Giving Away Money, Jennifer…
 5 hours ago
11.30.18
Netflix Cancels ‘Daredevil’ After Three Seasons
 17 hours ago
11.29.18
Sen. Tim Scott Suddenly Realizes He’s Black And…
 20 hours ago
11.29.18
Trending 2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
Trending
Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne’s Good Form Remix…
 21 hours ago
11.29.18
#TBT: Remember The Time A Young Offset Was…
 21 hours ago
11.29.18
Baltimore Club Dancer TSU Terry Reveals Advice He…
 24 hours ago
11.29.18
Watch: Condiment-Crazed Woman Turns Violent When McDonald’s Skimps…
 24 hours ago
11.29.18
Cardi B, The Women of ‘Black Panther’ Named…
 1 day ago
11.29.18
11 Lines From Mary J. Blige’s ‘My Life’…
 1 day ago
11.29.18
‘Empire’ Recap: The Rift Between Cookie And Lucious…
 2 days ago
11.29.18
Senate’s Only Black Republican Tim Scott Sells Out…
 2 days ago
11.28.18
Texas Southern University Evacuated Due To Bomb Threat…
 2 days ago
11.28.18
Anderson .Paak Recalls Life As A Weed Famer,…
 2 days ago
11.28.18
Happy Birthday, Modasucka! Michael Blackson’s Many Hilarious Faces
 2 days ago
11.28.18
Rather Eat Coal: Christmas Snacks Ranked From Bad…
 2 days ago
11.28.18
Meet Mississippi’s Black Republicans Who Are Happy Cindy…
 2 days ago
11.28.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close