Meek Mill’s “Championships” Album Out Now

Meek Mill‘s new “Championships” album is out now on all streaming platforms. The album features Cardi B, Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Fabolous, Future, Ella Mai, Young Thug, PnB Rock, Kodak Black, Drake and more. This is the Philly native’s fourth studio album.

Stream “Championships” now on Spotify.

Are ya’ll feeling this album? Comment below.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

