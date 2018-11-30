Meek Mill’s “Championships” Album Out Now

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).
Meek Mill‘s new “Championships” album is out now on all streaming platforms. The album features Cardi B, Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Fabolous, Future, Ella Mai, Young Thug, PnB Rock, Kodak Black, Drake and more. This is the Philly native’s fourth studio album.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
