Starbucks Bans Patrons From Watching Porn in Its Stores

Starbucks Introduces New Line Of Iced Beverages

Source: Alex Wong / Alex Wong

So apparently, people are watching so much porn at Starbucks that it raised concerns from enough people for them to issue a statement.

Adding even more pressure on Starbucks was a petition started by CitizenGo that was signed by nearly 30,000 people urging the company to “filter pornography and child sex abuse images.” The petition also states:

“Apparently, Starbucks cares more about providing paper straws to protect the environment than protecting kids and patrons on its public WiFi! Starbucks broke its promise to filter pornography and child sex abuse images, despite its public announcement it would voluntarily provide safe WiFi in its restaurants nationwide…an announcement more than 2 and-a-half years ago!”

Now to be fair to Starbucks the company told The Verge in a statement that it never allowed pornography to be viewed in its stores.

More at HipHopWired

Cheeto Colored Man Calls Porn Star He Cheated On Wife With #horseface, Twitter Reacts
32 photos

