#TBT: Remember The Time A Young Offset Was In A Whitney Houston Video?

There’s been debate on whether or not Offset is the best Migo but after watching the “Walk It Talk It” video amongst other things, it’s no doubt he’s probably the best dancer. The evidence? When he was a kid, he was a backup dancer in Whitney Houston‘s “Whatchulookinat” video!

You can see him clear as day throughout, even with the cameos from Faith Evans and Mike Epps. The video came out in 2002 so judging by that, Offset couldn’t have been any more than 11 years old or so!

In other Offset news, the rapper is set to release his solo album on December 14th and wifey Cardi B has already challenged him to a battle. Gotta stay tuned to see what may happen with that one.

